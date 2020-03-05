Аlyona alyona presented the soundtrack to the movie “Pulse”

Ukrainian rap singer alyona alyona, who along with Jamala sang a song about hate, presented the soundtrack to the film “Pulse” – GO!. Note, in the first part of the trailer the audience has already heard the hit аlyona alyona “of Acbi I was not me”, which repeats the main theme of the film.

About the new track alyona alyona said on his page on Instagram. According to star, she was inspired by the story of the protagonist of the film.

In the story, a young Ukrainian athlete Oksana lives in a small town and keeps a big dream – to get to the Olympics. Her career is just beginning, but in the terrible automobile accident, the girl gets seriously injured and almost losing her eyesight. It seems that now she has a chance not only to welcome the Olympic games, but for normal life. However, it is not going to give up and tends to prove: on the way to this dream there are no barriers.

Note, the premiere of the film “Pulse” is scheduled for March 19, 2020.