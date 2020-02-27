“007: No time to die”: the Director of the film about James bond told, how was the movie

Daniel Craig as bond. Photo: instagram.com/007

In the Internet appeared the video about the filming of the 25th film in the James bond movie “No time to die.”

The video is accompanied by voice Director Fukunaga, who talks about the production of the tape.

According to him, it was important to rediscover the hero to show who he has become after five years of retirement and how to cope with the changing rules of the world of spies.

We wanted to do something extraordinary,” said the Director.

Recall the plot of the movie “007: No time to die” James bond decides to retire and enjoy a quiet life, but on the horizon there is an enemy that threatens global security. So agent 007 is ready to rush to help.

The premiere of the film “007: No time to die” in Ukraine is scheduled for April 9, 2020.

We offer you to watch video from the shooting of 25 film about James bond