10 best films-winners of the Oscar for the past 30 years

Everyone who is not indifferent to the world of cinema every year looking forward to the winners of the film award “Oscar” in 24 different categories, but the most important of these, of course, “best film”. We decided to recall the most vivid of the winners in this category over the last 30 years.

Schindler’s list (1993) – a historical drama by Steven Spielberg in 1993 about a German businessman who saved over a thousand Polish Jews from death during the Holocaust, became an immortal classic. The film is based on the novel by Thomas Keneally “Schindler’s Ark”, which became a bestseller after the release of the tape. “Schindler’s list” takes the 8th position among the top 100 American films by the American film Institute, Oscar Schindler in the performance of Liam Neeson takes the 15th place in the list of the 100 greatest movie stars, and Amon Goeth (Ralph Fiennes) is similar to the position in the list of the 100 greatest magazines. The film received numerous awards and nominations, including 7 figurines “Oscar”.

The English patient (1996) – a film by screenwriter and Director Anthony Minghella based on the novel by Michael Ondaatje. The writer received the “Golden Booker” and his work was named the best among the distinguished Booker prize in the last 50 years. In 1997, the film was nominated for the Academy award in 12 categories. Nine of them were won this poignant love story: “the Best film” “Best directing,” “Best female role of the second plan” has got Juliette Binoche, “Best cinematography”, “Best art Director, Best costume design, Best sound, Best editing” and finally, “Best soundtrack to a dramatic movie.”

Life is beautiful (1997) Italian Director Roberto Benigni received the 1998 Oscar for “best foreign language film” and was nominated in 7 categories, including “best film”. Despite the fact that the picture failed to become a winner in this nomination, she was able to pick up 3 statues, and Benigni has received high praise not only his directorial talents and the acting.

Shakespeare in love (1998) – a Comedy drama John Madden was a great critical and commercial success, and was nominated for 13 Academy awards. The story tells about the relationship between viola de Lesseps and William Shakespeare during his work on the play “Romeo and Juliet”, were awarded 7 awards “Oscar” and many other awards. The entire film was nominated for competition 119 various film awards and received 58 of them.

Gladiator (2000) – the work of Ridley Scott has been nominated in 12 categories and were able to win 5 of them. “Gladiator” made a $ 460 million with a budget of $ 100 million, and last year the Director announced the continuation of the epic story of Ancient Rome. Repeat the success of the original tape sequel 20 years later — we learn, perhaps next year.

The American musical “Chicago,” filmed by Rob Marshall, topped the 2003 list of nominees for the award “Oscar”. The film was presented in 13 categories, including such prestigious as “Best film” and “Best Director”. In the end, the film won 6 of figurines, which became a breakthrough film in this genre.

In 2009, triumphant ceremony “Oscar” was the film “Slumdog Millionaire”. It received 8 awards including the most prestigious nominations “Best film” and “Best Director”. Incredible story about an orphan from the Indian city of Mumbai, directed by Danny Boyle. And although this picture wasn’t supposed to come out in wide release, only in America it brought together about 150 000 000 dollars with a budget of 15 000 000.

Black-and-white film “the Artist”, filmed in the style of silent movie, was named best film of 2011 according to multiple film communities of the United States, received the award “Oscar” for best film and earned numerous accolades from the world of film critics. The film was awarded 5 Oscars out of 10 nominations, including major: “the Best film” “Best Director” and “Best actor”.

Birdman (2014) – the first work of Alejandro G. iñárritu in the black Comedy genre immediately gained fame and recognition. The film “Birdman” tells the alter ego of actor Riggan Thomson, calling her “owner” to give up the theater and get back to work blockbusters. Picture the audience loved and was the best film of 2014. Starring American actor Michael Keaton, as well as in the shootings took part in Naomi watts, Emma stone, Amy Ryan and Zach Galifianakis. Just picture received 4 awards “Oscar”. In addition to the victory in the nomination “the Best film of the year” “Bindmenu” got award for “Best original screenplay”, the creation of which was attended by iñárritu himself. The Director was also recognized as best of the year, while Emmanuel Lubezki was awarded as the best operator.

The main film jubilee, the 90th ceremony of the award of American film Academy has become a fantasy Thriller from Guillermo del Toro – “Form of water”. A touching story of love amphibians and ordinary women won the favour of the jury and got 4 wins in the categories “Best film”, “Best Director”, “Best music film” and “Best art Director”.

This list can be supplemented the winner of the “Oscar-2020” film “Parasites”. The film became the champion awards in the world. The movie received the Golden statuettes in four categories: best film, best Director, best original screenplay, for best foreign film.

