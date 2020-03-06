10 movies about strong women

On the eve of International women’s day we bring you movies about strong women – strong both body and spirit. They are very clearly and confidently refutes the dubious assertion that the female gender can be considered weak, we hope that each of us will definitely inspire something beautiful and great.

“Revenge” couture (2015). Myrtle Dong accused of murder and sent to a private boarding school, where she manages to escape. In a few years, returning to his native town, she came upon the rejection of local residents, the memory of which alive the circumstances of her departure. Myrtle, however, gradually able to establish a relationship with them thanks to his talent dressmaker. But old secrets are known, do not disappear, but only hiding. For the time being. Starring: Kate Winslet, Liam Hemsworth.

“Still Alice” (2014). The life of a 50 year old linguistics Professor Alice Howland is the usual course — a successful career, a happy marriage and three children. Once, during a report she realizes that the text has faded from memory. Doctors put her diagnosis — the first stage of Alzheimer’s, disease, because of which the mind gradually is destroyed, and memories are simply erased. Starring: Julianne Moore, Alec Baldwin, Kristen Stewart.

“Remembering the future” (2014).1914 year. The life of Vera Brittain promises to be happy and successful — it arrives in Oxford, she has a loving family and a young man. But everything changes when their life bursts into the First world war and her brothers, friends and beloved are called to the front, and the Faith itself becomes a nurse and helps to rescue the wounded British and German soldiers. Starring: Alicia Vikander, kit Harington.

“Atonement” (2007). 1935. 13-year-old Briony has a rich imagination and dreams of becoming a writer. One day, her cousin Lola is the victim of the rapist, and the consciousness of Brioni draws scenes that were not, and the girl accused in the crime of a son of a maidservant, Ronnie, his beloved elder sister Cecelia. Believe in his guilt, all except Cecilia, and the young man put in jail, whence he sent to the battlefields of the Second world war. Starring: keira Knightley, James McAvoy, saoirse Ronan.

“Woman in gold” (2015). During the Second world war, all the property of the family of Ferdinand Bloch-Bauer, including the Klimt painting “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I”, was selected by the Nazis. Half a century later Maria Altmann, the niece of Ferdinand, whom he declared his heir, decides to fight for justice and return stolen. Starring: Helen Mirren, Ryan Reynolds.

“The Young Victoria” (2009). In world history there is hardly a more influential and beloved by the people of the ruler, than Queen Victoria, who occupied the British throne for 63 years. However, in addition to the success that Victoria has achieved in the political arena, she was able to accomplish what could not even a single ruler to marry for love. Starring: Emily blunt, Rupert Friend.

“Wild” (2014). Cheryl Strayed, who survived a tough divorce and his mother’s death, decides to take a trip length of 1 800 km of Her journey along the Pacific trail — a tourist route that passes through rugged mountain ranges, located far from large settlements. Starring: Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern.

“The champion” (2010). After the death of his mother penny Tweedy learns that their farm, where several generations of a family raised race horses can go under the hammer. Leaving four children to the care of her husband, she goes to the family property. Soon one of the mares born foal named ginger, who in a few years destined to become a legend of the equestrian sport on behalf of the Secretariat. Starring: Diane lane, John Malkovich.

“Erin Brockovich” (2000). A true story of human rights activist Erin Brockovich. Desperate single mom of three children imposed to work in a small law firm and notice an important detail in a case against a huge Corporation, go unnoticed by experienced lawyers. Moreover, no fee is taken for the cause, doomed to failure. And despite the difficulties, make it to the end. Starring: Julia Roberts, albert Finney, Aaron Eckhart.

“Race to a million” (2019). Michelle’s childhood dream to be the first in everything, and her main hobby was horses. The girl’s father believed that children’s fad will pass, and allowed you to test the speed of any of the horses that was with them on the farm. Numerous drops and failures, it seemed, was to Michelle back to normal life. But the stubborn girl and her true friend – thoroughbred horse the Prince had done the unthinkable – took part in the coolest race in the world and got an incredible win! Starring: Teresa Palmer, Sam Neill, Sullivan Stapleton, Sofia Forrest, Jacob Warner.

