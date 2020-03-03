10 years without a star “Truck”

The actress Darya Mikhailova journalists mostly think about the widow of the famous Russian actor Vladislav Galkin, but not many know that this woman is a versatile creative personality. 25 February marks 10 years from the day of his death.

Death came suddenly to Galkin. A favorite of millions of viewers, who became famous for roles in “Truckers”, “Voroshilov arrow”, “the Master and Margarita”, was going to celebrate its 40th anniversary, but did not live to see jubilee. The official investigation concluded that the actor died from cardiac arrest, although, according to his adoptive father, Boris Galkin, the son was killed.

Before Vlad cashed 136 thousand dollars. The money he was going to renovate his apartment. When Galkin, Jr. died, no one could find where the package of money. The actor’s widow Daria Mikhailova declined to comment on the situation. Later, journalists could not contact her.

Problem husband

Shortly before his death, Russian movie stars on the Galkin were rumors that he was suffering from alcoholism. In 2009, Vlad showdown staged in one of Moscow’s institutions, which the bartender refused to pour the actor whiskey. Then Galkin took a chair and smashed the counter. In his jacket was a gas pistol, which he started shooting. The cafe staff had to call the police. When they arrived, Vlad got into a fight with police officers.

The press then got out of the article that Galkin wife is going to divorce him. According to Daria, her husband drank a lot and was refused treatment. Live actor moved to friends, who managed to persuade him to a course in the clinic. Mikhailov complained that all accuse her of drunkenness of the husband, if she is to blame.

The heiress

Boris Galkin insisted that Daria always tried to support his son, but when he died, the adoptive father stopped to tell reporters about the personal life of the actor.

Daria did not have time to divorce her husband before his death. For this reason, it became the main successor state of rest. The actress received an apartment located in the district of Prechistenka. Mikhailov sold it, but didn’t share the money with the parents of Vladislav. None of the relatives of the actor have so far not commented on the situation.

“Prison psychologist”

For some time the widow Galkina disappeared from the sight of journalists. In the yellow press wrote that Daria left the country and left the profession. Someone said that he had seen achieved in Germany with another man, but it turned out to be wrong.

In January 2020 in the media appeared information about the fact that preparing a new theatrical production in which an actress plays the main character and even staged.

Premiere of “Prison psychologist” was held in the theater “Person.” This play was written by Elena Isayev on real facts, which she had collected when visiting the colony. In the play, tells about the successful professional but the personal life of the main character of the play went wrong. A woman tries to understand what drives people to commit crimes.

Projects Daria Mikhailova

Press release of the show contained information on Daria Mikhailova – known Russian actress who decided not only to put an interesting play, but it played a main and only role.

Just Mikhailov starred in about sixty films and television series. One time she was at the Vakhtangov Theatre, “Sovremennik” and “School of modern play”, and then began to create her own stage projects. It continues to invite in the films of Russian Directors.

Have Mikhailova is a private acting workshop, which was sheltered under the roof of Institute of contemporary art. Now a widow Galkin calls himself a “freelance artist”. She doesn’t like to give interviews, however, as an exception, talked to the press before the premiere of the play “Prison psychologist”, but she answered only the questions relating to the productions. About my personal life, the actress did not want to say.