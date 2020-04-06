100 best movies according to the audience

A list of cool movies for a good night from Elle UA.

When there is a lot of free time it would be cool to use that will give inspiration and good mood. And what can compare with the charming ambiance of a movie? Ukrainian luster conducted a survey and compiled a list of popular movies among viewers. In the ranking of the tape for any taste, but each of them will absolutely give you visual enjoyment.

What to watch tonight: the list of movies

“Tea with Mussolini” in 1999.

“The talented Mr. Ripley”, 1999.

“Where’d you go, Bernadette?”, 2019.

“Easy virtue”, 2008.

“Hidden figures”, 2016.

“The devil wears Prada”, 2006.

“The Age Of Adaline”, 2015.

“Smile Mona Lisa”, 2003.

“The Lake house”, 2006.

“The Duchess”, 2008.

“Little women”, 2019.

“Revenge” couture, 2015.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s”, 1961.

“Perfect strangers”, 2016.

“The painted veil”, 2006.

“Light in the ocean”, 2016.

“The illusion of deception”, 2013.

Cruel intentions, 1999.

Indecent proposal, 1993.

Jasmine, 2013.

“Fatal beauty”, 2006.

“Invisible guest”, 2016.

Founder, 2016.

“Duel of the brothers. The history of Adidas and Puma”, 2016.

“Letters to Juliet”, 2010.

“Get knives”, 2019.

“Gentlemen”, 2019.

“Inglourious Basterds”, 2009.

“Hotel “Grand Budapest”, 2014.

“Midnight in Paris”, 2011.

Lion, 2016.

“The prestige”, 2006.

“Remember”, 2015.

“Words”, 2012.

“Irrational people”, 2015.

“Disappeared”, 2014.

“Highway 60”, 2003.

“Last love on earth”, 2011.

“Obsession”, 2014.

“Head in the clouds”, 2004.

“Married for two days”, 2012.

“Gattaca”, 1997.

“In the house”, 2012.

“Legends of the fall”, 1994.

“Devil’s advocate”, 1997.

Dirty dancing, 1987.

“Funny face”, 1957.

“Palms in the snow”, 2015.

“The book club and pies from potato peels”, 2018.

“Big eyes”, 2014.

“Brakcet”, 2019.

“Belle Epoque”, 2019.

The “green book”, 2019.

“Lefty”, 2015.

“Before I met you”, 2016.

“Knight and day”, 2010.

“Dark water”, 2019.

“Dead poets society”, 1989.

The goldfinch, 2019.

“The legend”, 1998.

“Sweet November”, 2001.

“What dreams may come, 1998.

Scent of a woman, 1992.

“The curious case of Benjamin Button”, 2008.

“Meet Joe Black”, 1998.

“Instructions not included”, 2013.

“Focus”, 2015.

“That,” 2019.

“La La Land”, 2016.

“The Great Gatsby”, 2013.

“Pretty woman”, 1990.

“The oath”, 2012.

“The pursuit of happyness”, 2006.

“Bitter moon” 1992.

Breaking bad, 2019.

“I am the beginning”, 2014.

“Breathe for us,” 2017.

“2+1”, 2016.

The “Bridget Jones’s Diary”, 2001.

The help, 2011.

“Two dads”, 2019.

“Safe haven”, 2013.

“Contagion”, 2011.

“The boy in the striped pyjamas”, 2008.

“Malena”, 2000.

Motylek, 2017.

“The invisible man”, 2020.

“Falling Angel”, 2019.

“Work without attribution”, 2018.

“Hell,” 2016.

“Worse than false”, 2016.

“Faces in the crowd”, 2011.

“Tenderness”, 2011.

“The pianist”, 2002.

“Love for all diseases”, 2014.

“In the pursuit of Bonnie and Clyde”, 2019.

“Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone”, 2001.

“The girl with the dragon tattoo”, 2011.

“A million small pieces”, 2018.