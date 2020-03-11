100-year-old grandfather have recovered from coronavirus

In China, the hospital discharged 100-year-old man. He recovered from the new coronavirus and was the older man, who managed to recover after infection. It is reported BAGNET, citing the newspaper Independent.

The man was among more than 80 patients who were discharged after recovery from Chubascos health clinics mother and child in Wuhan.

The city became the point where the epidemic began. The man had a number of problems that undermined his health. In particular, he suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, hypertension and heart failure. In hospital with coronavirus he was 24 Feb.

Chinese media reported that the treatment of men were military doctors. Doctors warn that the elderly and those who suffer from various chronic problems, are at risk, when talking about the infection COVID-19. But England’s chief medical officer assured the public that “most” older people can survive the disease.

“Even in the most vulnerable, the older groups involved in the health service in times of great stress, namely in such circumstances, the hospital Hubay, most people who catch the virus, able to survive in it. Though not all but the vast majority are capable of, 90%,” said Professor Chris Vitti.