102-year-old pensioner fought off intruders in the house the robber

An elderly resident of the English city of Lincoln, Lincolnshire, fought off a burglar who broke into his house under the pretext of checking the lighting. This publication reports the Daily Star.

On Tuesday afternoon, February 18, the unknown knocked at the door of the house 102-year-old John and his 97-year-old wife Joan. The stranger announced that he was going to check the lighting. The owner of the home that explanation seemed suspicious, and he said, “You’re not coming in here, mate.” Then the burglar forcibly opened the door and tried to go into the room.

The Englishman said that the assailant hit him several times, but he gave it back. The attacker ran away. “He’s probably scared,” said the old man. The pensioner received a large bruise on his forearm and numerous injuries.

John and his wife shocked. This is the second attack on their home over the past six months. The first time steam was admitted into the house of the unknown, which was presented by the gasman. The robber stole a purse and wallet.

Police are investigating the incident. 45 minutes before the incident an unknown in the same way stole cash and Bank cards in 90-year-old handicapped woman.