104-year-old Italian became the oldest man in the world, recovered from coronavirus

104-year-old resident of Italy Ada Zanusso became the oldest man in the world, who managed to recover from coronavirus. Ada lives in a nursing home in Biella, in the North of the country. She became ill on 17 March, but already fully recovered, although the disease has been fairly hard. According to the newspaper Metro, the mother of four children had attacks of vomiting, high fever and difficulty breathing.

Son of Ada Giampiero says that his mother became infected after from the coronavirus died 20 other nursing home residents.

Doctors who treated the old lady, saying that she goes and lies in bed. And that her recovery gives hope to all, who these days suffers from called COVID-19 disease.

100 years ago, Hell also survived the flu pandemic-the Spanish flu.

Meanwhile in Italy in the last days there is a tendency to decrease in cases with a fatal outcome.

