“1+1” was carried live broadcasts of the show “the Voice of the country-10”

In connection with the quarantine for COVID-19 and in accordance with the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine concerning restrictive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, on the TV channel “1+1” it was decided to amend the schedule of the broadcast of the tenth season of vocal talent show “Golos Krainy”.

To reduce the risks of all General rehearsal with the coaches canceled or transferred to the online mode. Live anniversary season of the show, which was scheduled for 5th, 12th and 19th of April, moved to another date. As the audience will be able to use the purchased tickets to the live shows and the dress rehearsal of the live show, the organizers promise to announce soon on the official project pages in social networks.

On March 22, the start of the vocal phase “knockout”. By the decision of the producers, it will be extended.

Viewers will see four programs taped in advance, each of which will be devoted to a single team, — told the “FACTS” is the main producer of the show Vladimir Zavodyuk. — Therefore, all fans of “the Voice” is expecting an even greater number of home evenings, they can spend together with our participants and their star coaches.

Grand knockouts anniversary season of the project will be opened by invited guest star Vittorio grigolo. The most famous Italian tenor in the world, a pupil of the legendary Luciano Pavarotti will perform on the stage of the project immortal hit The Show Must Go On.

. In teams of trainers remained at the eight vocalists who will continue to fight for the main prize — a victory in the show.

