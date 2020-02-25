11-year-old American came to Parliament with a loaded gun

Eleven-year-old girl at a public legislative hearing in the Parliament of the state of Idaho with a loaded gun. This was reported by the Associated Press.

Bailey Nielsen was holding on his shoulder a rifle AR-15, accompanying his grandfather Charles Nielsen at a public hearing. The Nielsen came to speak in support of bill that would allow concealed carrying of weapons for Americans, not registered in Idaho.

The man brought his granddaughter to show how society, in his opinion, do not be afraid of firearms. “Bailey shooting since she was 5. My first deer she shot 9 of this rifle. She wears it in a responsible and knows that not need to keep your finger on the trigger,” he told lawmakers.

Now in the state allowed concealed carry weapons to 18 years, however, that this applies only to residents of Idaho. Firearms often appears at public hearings, especially when they relate to gun laws. The legislative building is always guarded by armed police.