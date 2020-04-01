112-year-old Briton is recognized as world’s oldest man (photo)

After the age of 112 years died the oldest British grace Jones, 112-year-old Briton Bob Walton officially recognized as the oldest man in the world. He was born March 29, 1908.

As informs edition The Guardian, resident of the County of Hampshire received a certificate of the Guinness Book of records. The document he handed over the nursing home staff, observing the precaution of not violating the provisions of pandemic coronavirus distance. Representatives of the Guinness Book of world records was unable to meet with the survivor in person.

Robert Walton in 1918-1920-ies survived the flu pandemic-the Spanish flu that killed on different data from 50 to 100 million people. But all his life he never met with anything like COVID-19. And never still did not sit in isolation. “This is so weird,” he says.

Photo from the Guinness Book of records

Bob had three children and have ten grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. His wife died in 1997.

The previous record holder, the Japanese farmer Titaco Watanabe died 23 February at the age of 112 years and 355 days.

The oldest man on Earth is officially listed Japanese Kane Tanaka, which was celebrated in January 117th anniversary.

