12-year-old daughter Milla Jovovich followed in her footsteps

Mother of many children Milla Jovovich never ceases to admire their daughters. The star of the franchise “Resident evil” together with her husband Paul Anderson has three beauties: a 12-year old Eva, 4 year old and a newborn Dashiell ocean.

Social networks are full of pictures of artist daughters, who grow its copies, especially evident for the older daughter. Despite her young age, Eva has managed to star in a movie and decorate one go.

Before Instagram Milla Jovovich has shared with fans the success of the eldest daughter. 44-year-old actress said that ava became the heroine of a special issue Icons and Idols of the magazine i-D.

Proud of my baby! She appeared on the pages of a special issue of journal @i_d. In may comes a terrific movie, which she still can’t speak, but I’m willing to say that it is very good in it, and we look forward to the moment when all will be able to see this!

Miniature Mila posed for the lens gray Sorrenti — the daughter of film Director and fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti.

It is worth noting that the new picture will not be a debut for ava. 8-year old girl starred in the film “Resident evil: the final Chapter” (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), in which the main role was played by Milla Jovovich and Paul Anderson directed.