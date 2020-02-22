14-month-old niece Bundesliga footballer died on the stadium of Bayern

14-месячная племянница футболиста бундеслиги умерла на стадионе «Баварии»

The match of 23 Matchday of the championship of Germany on football between “Bavaria” and “Paderborn” ended with the victory of Bayern (3:2) and the tragedy at the stadium.

During the game in the “Allianz Arena” 14-month-old niece attacker “Paderborn” Streuli Mamba, who was on the podium, lost consciousness. After unsuccessful attempts to revive the child at the place where he was rushed by ambulance to a hospital Munich, but doctors failed to save the girl’s life. 25-year-old Mamba, which has Congolese roots, learned of the tragedy after the final whistle.

“All employees “Bavaria” shocked and Express their deep sympathy and condolences to the family of the girl”, — stated in the message on the official website of the Munich club.

Photo bild. de

