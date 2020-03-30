15 Ukrainian films that are definitely worth your attention

Offer 15 Ukrainian films that you must watch for everyone.

Plot: a Father and son being taken for burial in the Crimea the son and brother who died during the Ukrainian-Russian war.

“Home” is the feature debut of 26-year-old filmmaker Nariman Aliyev, who represented Ukraine in longlite “Oscar” also has ribbon awards at international film festivals in Odessa and Istanbul.

“My thoughts are quiet”

Plot: the story takes place around freelancer Vadim Rotta, who agrees to the recording of animal sounds from Transcarpathia. The main character goes to a new embodiment of his dreams with his mother, which complicates this journey my hyperopia.

Comedy Antonio Lukic claims to be a statuette of “Gold Jia-2020” in the category “Best film”.

“Donbass”

Plot: 13 flowing from one to another of the episodes, recreating the history that occurred in the East of Ukraine. The basis of the script directed by Sergei Loznitsa took documentary footage from an Amateur video on YouTube, filmed controlled by the self-proclaimed DNR and LNR territories in 2014-15.

The film was a major triumph of Ukrainian cinema in 2018. At the Cannes film festival Sergey Loznitsa was awarded the prize for best Director. “Donbas” also awarded the State award of Ukraine of Alexander Dovzhenko.

“Black level”

Plot: the 50th anniversary is the beginning of a difficult phase in the life of a wedding photographer Dice. All that he loved and to which was attached, is gone forever. Although these things in his life are not so much paralyzed after a stroke, the father, the friend, the old cat, the slides, that he is young and happy. Kostya whole life taking pictures of someone else’s happiness. For him, it’s pretty standard.

Premiere documentary feature dramas, filmed by Valentyn Vasyanovych, was held on 17 July 2017 at the 8 th Odessa international film festival.

“Brahma”

Plot: the story of the life of a family headed by grandmother pricey living in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. The main character eats hallucinogenic mushrooms and is friends with the mermaids, and during the war once stabbed twelve essesovtsev. Suddenly their measured life ends – Baba Prisa received a supernatural message of the disaster that will occur soon.

“Wild field”

Plot: Herman is forced to return to his home town in the Donbas. His older brother disappeared, and now the hero will have to protect the family business – an old gas station. Together with her childhood friends and his love from those captures piece by piece the land, turning it into the corn fields and the railroad that leads to nowhere

“Someone else’s prayer”

Plot: the film tells the story of the Crimean Tatars said Arifovic, which during the Second world war, twice saved 88 Jewish orphans: first from the Nazis, giving the children for the Crimean Tatars, and the second from the troops of the NKVD, which carried out the deportation of Crimean Tatars in may 1944, proving that these children are Jews.

“Ether”

Plot: on the outskirts of the Russian Empire, the doctor gives a lethal dose of ether to a young woman he wants to seduce. On suspicion of attempted murder and rape he faces the death penalty or exile in Siberia and, at the last moment, the doctor manages to escape. He runs and finds a job in the Austro-Hungarian fortress, where he continued his experiments with ether, which aim not only pain relief, but also the manipulation of human behavior.

“Now I will love you”

Plot: romantic Comedy tells the restaurateur Michel, who after his wife left him on Christmas eve, falls into a whirlpool of great adventures.

“Cool Kazka”

Plot: an ironic and exciting story, in which there are romantic heroes, conniving thieves and desperate militarists. The action takes place in two slightly strange neighboring Kingdom, the Military and the Unfortunate. The residents of the first life is pointless and fighting to no avail and the latter complain of an unhappy fate.

The premiere was held on 4 December 2008.

“Cyborgs”

Plot: the film tells the story of a two-week combat duty in September 2014. A group of Ukrainian military arrive in a damaged fighting the building of the old terminal of the Donetsk airport. By Sergei Prokofiev. Volunteer with the call sign “Major” musician and the son of influential parents, who secretly ran the war. He tries to understand his role in this war, the war itself, and what happens after it. Together with six military, whose prototypes are real Ukrainian military.

The picture is one of the winners of the 8th competitive selection of the state of Ukraine.

“The city where never go the money”

Story: Alice was a hard period in life: she was fired from her job, boyfriend left her for another, she was disappointed and could not understand how to live. Suddenly in her room, Alice finds a train ticket to an unknown city. To clear my mind from the problems she decides to take a ticket and go traveling. However, Alice falls into a strange phantasmagoric world – a closed area where you cannot escape and where there are laws.

“Porn s vbivstva”

Plot: Dennis is a small businessman – the loser. He owed a large sum of money to a gangster named Tie. To give back, Dennis decides to make a “porno”. Getting started with enthusiasm to the filming of “film for adults”, he has no idea how to do it.

“I plan”

Plot: the film tells the dramatic story of first love of a deaf person goes into the 11th class of school. The plot of the film built on the relationship of the hero with classmates and the girl Anna.

The painting was one of the contenders for the representation from Ukraine on the nomination of the award “Oscar” in 2015. In the same year the film received the award “Nika” in the category “Best film of CIS and Baltic countries”.

“My heroes hour”

Plot: the film tells the story of the “little man”, the guy “from next door”, living in a complex and contradictory world. Zhorik trying to find the meaning of his existence in the big city and comes to the capital in search of happiness. He’s looking for work, trying to build relationships, trying to set yourself high goals. But every time comes to a standstill. A girl from a wealthy family, the owner of the business center. However, the gap between social classes interferes with their love.