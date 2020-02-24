150 deaths per day: the number of victims of coronavirus in China has increased to 2592

In China, the number of victims of the new coronavirus that caused the cancellation of the famous Venetian carnival, has increased to 2592 and during the day was recorded 150 deaths. This is stated in published on Monday the report of the State Committee on Affairs of health of China, reports TASS.

The total number of people infected with coronavirus new type in China for the day grew to 409 and was 77 150 people.

At the same time on Monday morning recovered 24 734 person and 1846 people discharged from hospitals.

The greatest number of deaths over the past day — 149 — were registered in Hubei province, including 131 in Wuhan. Only in this region, there are 64 287 cases of infection. On Sunday of medical institutions were issued more than 1.4 thousand people.

Increased the number of victims of dangerous virus outside mainland China.

In Hong Kong the number of people infected with coronavirus has increased to 74. Such data are provided in released Monday by the information Department of local government, based on the latest data of health services the special administrative region of China. Of the 74 people who had confirmed the diagnosis, 60 patients remained hospitalized, and 12 discharged, the remaining two cases were fatal.

The seventh man was the victim of a new coronavirus in the Republic of Korea. On Monday announced the Center for control and disease prevention under the Ministry of health of the country. According to him, the number of people infected increased by 161 and amounted to 763. In particular, Austria had blocked the movement of transit trains from Italy. After checking, it was renewed.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter