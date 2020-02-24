17-year-old Ukrainian tennis player won two trophies at the tournament in Egypt (photos)

Young Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk (141st position in the world women’s rankings) won the tournament in the Egyptian capital Cairo with a prize Fund of 60 thousand dollars.

On the way to a decisive match 17-year-old from Kiev had four bouts, which have not lost a single set (including the confrontation with the second “seeded” Russian Varvara Gracheva and her compatriot Daria Snigur), and in the final defeated in 54 minutes and Alain Bolshova, acting under the flag of Spain, — 6:1, 6:0.

The winner of the tournament in Cairo handed the Cup in the form of a bust of Nefertiti

It is noteworthy that triumph in singles March did not stop and won the doubles tournament. Together with Russian Camilla Rakhmanova our compatriot defeated in the final duet Paula Kania (Poland) / Anastasia Shoshina (Ukraine) — 6:3, 2:6, 10:6.

Note that this is already the third victory in the tournaments in career Kostiuk. .

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter