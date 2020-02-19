18-year-old Kaia Gerber showed a selfie half-naked (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

18-летняя Кайя Гербер показала селфи в полуголом виде (фото)

18-year-old American model Kaia Gerber, daughter of legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford, pleased his fans with a candid selfie, shared on his page in Instagram. It posing in the bathroom miss Gerber appears Topless, shielding his bare chest.

View this post in Instagram

elf

Publication of Kaia (@kaiagerber) 18 Feb 2020 9:58 PST

At the same time Kaya showed some of his tattoos on his body. In the comments, the fans of the model paid tribute to her beauty, however, many believed that the tattoo is a bad decoration for girls. “You’re so young and beautiful! You don’t need a tattoo. For what? Why?” wrote one woman.

— under his right eye. Fans felt that he ruined his good looks.

See also: Kaia Gerber under pressure from parents, broke up with my boyfriend because of his “mental instability”.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article