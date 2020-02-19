20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke shot at his house: there was a video

The famous rapper Pop Smoke was shot in his home. He was 20 years old.

So, two men broke into the house in Hollywood hills (Los Angeles, USA) and fired several shots, as a result of his injuries musician died, according to TMZ. The criminals fled from the scene.

Pop Smoke

In a network there was video of the crime scene, which is seen as the body of the rap artist carried out of the house to the ambulance (to see dockrillia until the end of the news)..

It is reported that the rapper could kill criminals who entered the house for robbery. After the shooting they ran away. To detain the attackers have not yet succeeded.

Also found the latest pictures Pop Smoke, which he posted on the personal page in Instagram. The contractor showed how resting in your own home. It is noteworthy that the musician also pointed out the location that could be a tip-off to burglars.

The latest pictures of the rapper

Photos were taken a few hours before the death of 20-year-old rapper.

The latest pictures of the rapper

Note, Pop Smoke best known as the author of the hit Welcome to the Party, which was attended by Nicki Minaj. In early February, 2019 Pop smoke released their second full-length album, Meet the Woo 2, which took 7th place in the Billboard.

Subscribe to our Telegram. Send only “hot” news!

Author

Eva Romanova