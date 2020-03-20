21 Mar to Ukraine will take 50 thousand systems for the diagnosis of coronavirus – Lyashko

Saturday, March 21, Ukraine will take 50 thousand special systems for the diagnosis of coronavirus. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of health Viktor Lyashko during a talk show “Right to rule”.

“Saturday will be delivered about 50,000 PCR systems, which will hold about a million diagnostics”, – said Lyashko.

He added that the Ministry of health recommends to implement all recommendations and preventive measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

