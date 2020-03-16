21-year-old football coach died of coronavirus

In Spain, the coronavirus has died 21-the summer football coach Francisco Garcia, according to newspaper Marca.

2016 young man worked in the club “Portada Alta”, based in Malaga, coaching one of the youth teams. Recently, Garcia was diagnosed with leukemia.

On Sunday evening, March 15, he died in hospital, despite the fact that a few hours before death spoke with friends and felt good under the supervision of doctors.

The President of football club “Portada Alta” Pepe Bueno expressed his condolences: “Francisco was a great guy and a very talented coach. We are all in shock. On Sunday I called and said that his condition has stabilized, but after an hour… Coronavirus came along with his severe illness. I can’t believe it happened.”

During the flash Covid-19 Spain died almost 300 people. Garcia became the fifth victim of the pandemic in the region of Malaga and the youngest — the rest of the dead were aged 70–80 years.

We will remind that in connection with the coronavirus pandemic of all sports competitions in Spain, including the national championship in football, is temporarily suspended.

Photo marca.com

