23 years in prison: Harvey Weinstein sentenced

Harvey Weinstein. Photo: Getty Images

Former producer, once one of the most influential people in Hollywood Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday, March 11, sentenced new York (USA).

67-year-old Weinstein, who arrived to the hearing in a wheelchair and handcuffed, was given 23 years in prison, reports The Guardian.

Judge James Burke sentenced him to 20 years in prison for criminal sexual act in the first degree and 3 years for rape in the third degree. The sentences will be executed sequentially.

I really feel regret about this situation. I feel it deep in your heart,” Weinstein said in his address to the court.

He also added that “we can have different truths.”

After sentencing Harvey Weinstein will come under the jurisdiction of the Department of corrections of the state of new York. It will be delivered to the reception center in Fishkill, and then to a prison in the Northern part of the state.

Note that more than 80 women accused Weinstein of sexual harassment. This began the international movement of victims of sexual assault #MeToo.

