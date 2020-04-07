24-year-old daughter of Ivan Okhlobystin discovered coronavirus

У 24-летней дочери Ивана Охлобыстина обнаружили коронавирус

The older daughter of the Russian actor Ivan Okhlobystin discovered coronavirus.

24-year-old daughter of Ivan Okhlobystin and his wife, Oksana is on home treatment, as the disease runs in the form of light. The girl suggests that she had contact with an infected COVID-19.

In Instagram Anfisa Okhlobystin told about the diagnosis.

Yes! It’s true I have a crown! Nothing! Muddle through! The symptoms were a runny nose and loss of smell, temperature of 36.8. Thank you all for the experience, I’m sure everything will be fine! With your prayers! We are together is power! I urge everyone to stay indoors and not to violate the quarantine, now each of you is responsible for the health of people around YOU!
God bless you!

