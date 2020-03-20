242-pound son of Nikas Safronov third day suffering without toilet paper (video)

Entertainment

242-килограммовый сын Никаса Сафронова третий день страдает без туалетной бумаги (видео)

29-year-old musician and son of the Russian artist Nikas Safronov Luka Zatravkin, which previously stuck in the airplane toilet, now suffering without toilet paper.

The musician said in Instagram. “Address to the nation! Friends, enough to make stock! In particular, enough to buy all the canned meat and toilet paper! If the absence of the first in stores does not upset me, here’s the second one I have three days of suffer”, — he complained.

View this post in Instagram

Publication of Luca Safronov, Zatravkin (@lukasafronovofficial) 20 Mar 2020 at 2:06 PDT

By the way, I recorded a video Zatravkin on the couch, like a hospital.

Note that many Russian celebrities started to make fun of those who buy a lot of toilet paper. To protect the buyers decide ex-member of “the Bachelor,” and fiancée of the singer Vitaly Kozlovsky Ramin Achakzai.

“Toilet paper is used to make protective masks on the gums. Such masks are easy to manufacture and use. Jokes media persons about the toilet paper, in this case, show awareness and intelligence,”she said indignantly.

Recall that not only joke about paper stars. They write songs about buckwheat, quarantine and other things.

