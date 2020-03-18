300 euros and a prison in Greece have punished the violators of the quarantine measures

In Greece, the courts have rendered verdicts against violators of the quarantine, which was imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

They received prison terms of up to 18 months and fines. In Greece the cases of the arrested are held by special courts.

March 12, police arrested 143 people who, despite the ban, opened their establishments.

Of them, two people were sentenced to a year in prison and a fine of € 300.

Source: Proto thema