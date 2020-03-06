33 years later will end the search for the missing MiG-23

From 7 to 9 March in Khabarovsk territory has finished “the Lost Moment”, during which he conducted the search of the MiG-23, missing in 1987. About the discovery of the site of the crash said the commander of the Seaside regional youth public organization “Search Association “Aviapoisk” Yaroslav Lebanon.

According to search engines, the disappearance of a MiG-23 while flying has become one of the most secret and mysterious accidents in aviation history.

“Concludes the 33-year-old tragic history of the last flight of a pilot in the 301st fighter wing air defense, major Avdeev Sergey Viktorovich”, — quotes the Lebanese “RIA Novosti”.

He said that the fighter went to his last flight in September 1987. During the second reversal occurred lightning emergency on Board, the cause of which still failed to install. Three minutes later the MiG-23 was gone.

After almost 33 years the search engines have come to the conclusion that found the plane. Metal detectors reacted to the contents of one of the funnels.

Excavation and lifting of the aircraft, “Search Association “Aviapoisk” leads together with Patriotic club “Technique of the twentieth century in Primorye”.