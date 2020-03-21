35 soldiers of the U.S. troops in Europe became infected with the coronavirus

Among the soldiers of the American contingent in Europe discovered 35 patients with coronavirus. This was stated by commander of US forces in Europe Todd Walters at a press briefing on 20 March, the press service of the Pentagon.

“In the area of responsibility of the US European command, where there were approximately 35 cases COVID-19 among 72 thousand soldiers who serve there, part in the exercises of battle-20 Europe has slowed somewhat,” said Walters.

However, he stressed that the discovery of the coronavirus among soldiers has not affected the willingness of the American army to defend Europe.

Walters said that planners at Eucom preparing for “worst case scenarios” regarding the spread of coronavirus. The most pessimistic forecast might indicate the need for withdrawal of U.S. forces from Europe. But at the moment, the U.S. command does not predict such developments and are ready to do their mission in Europe.

According to the U.S. Department of defense, the army had 45 cases COVID-19, including 21 soldiers, six civilians, eight family members and 10 contractors.