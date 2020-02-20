39-year-old star of Lord of the rings for the first time became a father

Popular American actor Elijah wood, best known for playing Frodo in “the Lord of the rings”, first became a father.

About it reports the edition “Us Weekly”.

Elijah Wood

The first-born 39-year-old actor gave birth to his sweetheart, Danish producer Mette-Marie Kongsted.

It is noteworthy that the couple leads a pretty private life and not share the details of the relationship. Moreover, the pregnant girl became known thanks to the paparazzi, which in July last year, managed to photograph a pregnant Mette-Marie during a walk in Los Angeles.

Elijah wood and Mette-Marie Kongsted

It is known that Roman wood and Kongsted began in 2017, following the filming of the movie “In this world I no longer feel at home”. And officially confirmed their relationship, the pair only in January 2018.

Elijah wood and Mette-Marie Kongsted (right)

Author

Anna Mikhno