4 rules that can not be broken when losing weight

Photo: unsplash.com

If you madly want to lose weight, it is necessary to do with mind and knowing that the old life you will never come back.

LeMonade offers you 4 strict rules, observing that during and after weight loss, you will be able to achieve the result to which you aspire. The main thing not to disturb them.

Breakfast

In any case, do not skip morning meal. A hearty and nutritious meal for Breakfast can actually speed up metabolism and stimulate subsequent loss of calories and weight. Choose Breakfast foods with high protein content, with the purpose of generate energy for the whole day.

Healthy food does not mean healthy food

For example, nuts, avocados, orange juice, brown rice products are certainly nutritious and healthy, but this does not mean that they are not high in calories. Don’t forget to pay attention to portion size and it’s primarily concerned with products useful for your health.

Photo: unsplash.com

Calories in does not exceed calorie output

The process of losing weight boils down to simple math: you must burn 500 calories a day to lose a pound a week. Conventionally, if you burn 250 calories with morning exercises, then you need to think about how to further lose another 250 calories diet. Ate anything — don’t forget to get rid of redundant “naidennogo“.

Not to return to his former life

Before the diet you drank a bottle of coke for lunch, but when he started to lose weight, replaced it with a glass of fresh juice. So now that weight is gone, you still should not touch fizzy drinks. If you go back to your old habits, the weight will immediately creep back up.