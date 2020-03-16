41-year-old Lilia Podkopayeva in a swimsuit revealed the secret harmony (photo)

Famous gymnast, Olympic champion Liliya Podkopayeva, not so long ago gave birth to a daughter, showed her gorgeous figure in swimsuit and revealed the secret of harmony. 41-year-old mother of three children by his example confirms the long-known truth: there is no action — no result. Lily says the secret to a slender body — proper healthy eating and exercise. She wrote about this, post a photo in a swimsuit on his page in Instagram.

“It’s simple: eat bad — look bad. Don’t train — you look like a man who is not trained. After 40 miracles does not happen — the genetics of the trust, who help themselves”, wrote Podkopayeva under the photo.

Members were delighted with the picture, because Lilya is not often pleases their similar photos.

“What a hottie!”, “You look beautiful, as if from the audience do not go out at all”, “Figure you have the perfect”, “You’re in great shape”, “Elegant figure”, “Figurine”, “over the years, you look better”, not anymore compliments in the comments.

