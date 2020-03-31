49-year-old Claudia Schiffer impressed slender legs in a photo shoot for the gloss

Claudia Schiffer, one of the most popular supermodels in the world 1990-ies, starred in a photo shoot and gave an interview to British magazine Elle. 49-year-old German proved that he retained a beautiful shape, showing slender legs.

Schiffer, who still holds the world record for the number of photos on magazine covers, said that the status of the first supermodels, was comparable with the status of rock stars. At the peak of fame Claudia to her underwear was even put in charge of the special guard, as panties and bras models while she was on the podium, plundered behind the scenes, the fans.

Schiffer also said that she was flattering compliments, she say, but she is aware of the impossibility of that, “to call you beautiful your whole life.”

