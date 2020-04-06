5 countries where it is dangerous to be born a girl

Photo: unsplash.com

There are several countries where it’s worst, if you were born a girl, because the brutal mores-treatment of women in them going wild.

LeMonade offers an opportunity to learn about the standards of behavior women in some States that will impress Ukrainian women.

1. Pakistan

In this country brutally abused women. Can even easily throw acid over a simple misstep, to kill for dowry or beaten to death with rocks for adultery. Moreover, such violence can participate, even the brothers and the girl’s father.

2. Mali

In this third world country girls are subjected to the painful procedure of circumcision genital mutilation without anesthesia and high-quality medical conditions. Before they can marry without their consent. Also, because of the lack of medicine in the country women often die in childbirth.

3. India

If the girl in India was unlucky to be born in a wealthy family, most of all, she gets to the panel. Today, three million girls of easy virtue, almost half of this country — children who may not even live to adulthood.

4. Yemen

In Yemen, a girl married for about 7 years, and from that moment her life at the disposal of the husband. This law is trying to break all kinds of social organizations, but so far to no avail.

5. Somalia

In Somalia prefer to show violence against women, than marry them.