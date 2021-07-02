5 home remedies to prevent ants from invading your home

In Spain there are more than 300 types of ants, of which a dozen of them are home invaders. These insects go in search of good air conditioning and food, which they can find more easily in a house. The arrival of heat facilitates this appearance of ants.

The plague begins when an ant that has been introduced finds some rest of food. Then, he returns to his anthill to ‘inform’ the rest, after which, a trail of ants. In addition, some may be dispersed on the other side and end up multiplying with some ease, producing an unpleasant situation in the house. However, we should not be alarmed, because these animals do not transmit any type of disease.

To avoid the appearance of ants we propose several simple remedies:

Cleaning

The first thing is to have the house clean and tidyespecially kitchens and pantries. In this sense, we must be careful with any bread crumbs that have been strained under a closet. By keeping the floor and furniture free of waste, we will avoid that there is some rest that supposes a ‘candy’ so that the first ant arrives and then the rest.

Remove cracks

Although, due to its size, an ant can enter practically anywhere, the more difficult we make it, the better. That is why delete cracks in walls and floors is good advice, especially on kitchen or bathroom tiles, where they might nest. In any case, if they are already there, the first thing is to cover that hole through which they enter.

Natural medicine

As well as, for example, sugar is an attractant for antsThere are also products that repel them. This is the case of vinegar, mint, spices or coffee. They do not like the smells of these products, so they will avoid those places where they are. In addition, these foods help disappear the smell of the trail they use to follow their path, so they will be disoriented. Having these products close to possible access for ants will help them think twice before invading your home.

Placing a bay leaf or another spice in the pantry, on the window or on the door is a good and simple prevention, but if you already have ants installed at home, what can you do?

Boiling water

In case this pest is found in a garden, another remedy is to pour boiling water with bicarbonate of soda on the nest, although the operation will have to be done several times.

Chalk or talc

Talcum powder, as well as chalk, also rejects them, so sprinkle it where you think they are it can kill them. Likewise, pouring vinegar or lemon over their nest will also make them run away from your home in search of another more comfortable place.

Do not hesitate to kill the ones you can as soon as you see them, no matter how few, as they will prevent them from going in search of the rest.

