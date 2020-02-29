In the world there are many rules of eating that helps to lose weight, start to feel better, etc.

At the same time, some of them more like superstitions or omens. For example, one of the widespread beliefs reads: “quickly lifted after the fall on the floor food can be consumed without fear — the bacteria do not have time to contaminate it”.

But is it really? In search of an answer to this question the editors of the German edition of Fit for Fun went to the doctor Arefu with Assoalho who answered the question negatively: “5-second rule” in this case doesn’t work.

“Regardless of how quickly you pick up products that have fallen on the floor, they quickly collect bacteria. This is so even if the food rises in five seconds or less. The results show that the food are accumulated microorganisms from the surface on which it lands”, — said the medic.

According to Casualhoya, researchers have tested a large number of products that are specially realise on different areas of the floor.

It was discovered that the “5-second rule” has not acted for any product after the fall on the floor, although the degree of bacterial contamination were different for different food. The most powerful have it damp (e.g., watermelons).

Dry products, such as a piece of chocolate or a nut, gathered to himself, at least for bacteria.

But even they, according to doctors, is dangerous.

“If you eat fell on the floor products, put themselves at risk of ingesting bacteria: E. coli or Salmonella. Both types of bacteria can cause unpleasant symptoms (e.g. diarrhea, nausea), sometimes can be fatal” — warned the expert.

