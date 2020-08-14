Some tips on how to keep lips beautiful

To lips were always beautiful and healthy, use one moisturizing balm is not enough. Even considering the fact that you chose the “right” tool. So we decided to gather a few simple care tips that will help you to avoid problems in the form of dryness and chapping of lips.

DO NOT LICK YOUR LIPS

Some do it automatically, out of habit, a struggle with stress. In any case should not do this: when you lick the lips, you additionally moisturize them, the process of moisture evaporation from the skin surface is more intense, and faster, and she is dehydrated. Subsequently, it formed micro cracks, and lips begin to literally “hurt”. Try to control your habits, to once again not to injure the thin skin of the lips.

USE EYE CREAM

Did you know that lip skin is thin such as around the eyes? Not surprisingly, funds for the care of these areas sometimes vzaimoosmotry: if you have no balm — replace it with the eye cream, it gently moisturizes the lips and you have one beauty problem will be reduced.

READ THE COMPOSITION

Some experts be your list of “thepresence” components, which are undesirable in the composition of lip balms:

Mineral Oil

Paraffinum Liquidum

Petrolatum

Synthetic Wax

If the selection balm you will see on the label something of the above list do not take it. It should be noted the list is considered conditional, as, for example, the debate about the benefits/harm of products based on mineral oils not stop until now — the question is open. Agreed that it is best to prefer balms based on beeswax or vegetable oils.

MAKE A MASK

I do a hydrating mask for the lips, keeping them moisturized and not chapped. But before that, do not forget to gently skrabirovanie the skin with a homemade scrub.

Sugar scrub:

1 tbsp sugar (brown/white)

1 teaspoon olive/coconut oil

1 tbsp honey

Mix all the ingredients and the scrub is ready. Before applying the resulting mass apply a warm towel to lips for a couple of minutes to slightly steam the skin, and then start the procedure.

Nourishing mask:

1 tsp. honey

1 tsp oat flour

1 tsp olive oil (cold pressed)

Melissa essential oil

Mix the honey, flour and olive oil in a separate bowl, and then put it in a water bath to melt all the ingredients. Let the mixture cool and add a few drops of essential oil. Apply the mask on the lips for 15 minutes.

TAKE COLLAGEN

Many associate the dryness of the lips with what little drinking water. This is a misconception: drinking regime does not affect the skin condition of the lips. According to the doctor-cosmetologist Maria Mercenay, dryness of the lips indicates a lack of collagen in the body, which must be regularly replenished, for example, collagen broth, drink and rate a liquid/encapsulated collagen.