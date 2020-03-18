50-year-old Iryna Bilyk spoke about the age of five and husbands

Popular singer Irina Bilyk, who told earlier, why she decided not to have a child, in April, will celebrate its 50th anniversary. People’s artist does not hide his age. On the contrary, by his example wants to show that beautiful and you can be happy regardless of past years. On the relation to age, love, children and five husbands Irina said in a Frank interview with Viva! Along with 4-year-old son Tabriz she graced the cover of gloss.

“I am proud that I will be 50 years. While I look and feel great! Want a Ukrainian women, seeing a Billboard or visiting my gig, I realized that after this date in the life of a new stage begins. After 50 we can only be better!” — said Irina Bilyk.

The singer says on her sensation and perception of life are very strongly influenced by the birth of younger son.

“Once I decided that I would have a little boy, I felt beautiful. Frankly, I never felt beautiful. Because I suppressed myself, pumping the situation, cursed himself for saying and doing everything wrong… Now I became like this really is. And when you radiate beauty from the inside out, people are starting to notice”, — said Irina.

The star has always been popular among men, and she adored their representatives. House Irina was kind, gentle and caring, prepared cutlets and borscht, all pleased and was not afraid to break the relationship. Bilyk have had five husbands.

“I think each new person appearing in my life, was better than the previous. But in short, this was my favorite men. Talented. Good. Generous. Beautiful. Young. Caring. But they had only one minus in each of them something was missing… to my happiness”, — admitted Irina.

In fact, the first legal husband, with whom the singer has formalized the relationship and put a stamp in the passport was a Russian stylist Aslan Akhmadov. The couple has 4-year-old son Tabriz, who gave birth to a surrogate mother. Aslan lives in two countries — in Russia, when the opportunity arrives to his wife and child.

