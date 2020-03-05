50-year-old Lopez flashed her perfect figure on the beach

50-year-old American singer Jennifer Lopez showed a magnificent figure while relaxing on the beach.

Spicy celebrity videos shared on his page in Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez

In the frame Lopez posing in a striking white swimsuit with daring cutouts, which emphasized the enticing form of a star.

In particular, in the video, Jennifer focused on the lush buttocks and neck.

Fans who regularly fall asleep singer compliments, and this time couldn’t pass by hot roller of a celebrity.

The Free Press previously reported that the network has pictures of the 50-year-old singer Jennifer Lopez without retouching, where she photographed without makeup, luxurious curls and sportswear.

What’s new with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry read from us in Instagram.

Author

Anna Mikhno