50-year-old Lopez flashed her perfect figure on the beach

50-year-old American singer Jennifer Lopez showed a magnificent figure while relaxing on the beach.

Spicy celebrity videos shared on his page in Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez

In the frame Lopez posing in a striking white swimsuit with daring cutouts, which emphasized the enticing form of a star.

In particular, in the video, Jennifer focused on the lush buttocks and neck.

Fans who regularly fall asleep singer compliments, and this time couldn’t pass by hot roller of a celebrity.

The Free Press previously reported that the network has pictures of the 50-year-old singer Jennifer Lopez without retouching, where she photographed without makeup, luxurious curls and sportswear.

