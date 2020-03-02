54-Letna American radically changed his appearance for revenge of her lover. The before and after photos

A resident of the American city of Las Vegas, Nevada Jo Ann Munz radically changed his appearance for revenge on a former lover.

According to the publication Daily Mail, the 54-year-old Jo Ann a year and a half met a man who, as it turned out, was engaged. To survive the breakup, the woman decided to radically change in appearance.

In particular, Munz had a boob job, had Botox, but also suffered a number of procedures for rejuvenation and face lift. On plastic surgery American spent over 10 thousand dollars.

In addition, the woman began to exercise regularly and carefully monitor their diet.

In his Instagram Jo Anne regularly shares spectacular photos, which shows slender figure in skimpy outfits.

So American wants to show other women that beauty has no age limits.

