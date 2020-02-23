56-year-old Tarantino first became a father

56-летний Тарантино впервые стал отцом

Legendary Director Quentin Tarantino, who in 2020 failed to get the award “Oscar” for the film “One day in Hollywood…”, first became a father. Long-awaited son, 56-year-old wife gave birth to Daniella Rush. We will remind, the upcoming replenishment in the family of the celebrity couple announced in August 2019.

The baby was born in the hospital of tel Aviv, according to Pnai Plus magazine.

Daniela is the daughter of a popular Israeli singer and composer Zwick Peak. He is the author of the legendary hit “Diva” with which Israel won the “Eurovision-1998”.

We will remind, before the ceremony “Oscar”, “Once… in Hollywood” received a total of four awards “critics Choice” (Critics’ Choice Awards or CCA), which annually broadcast film critics Association companies in the US awards for the best achievements in film and television.

