59-year-old Ukrainian became the champion of Counter Strike

59-year-old Ukrainian won a victory in an international tournament in Counter Strike

59-year-old Ukrainian Tatiana Silenko won on the international tournament on Counter Strike. She played in the eSports team Ageless Shooters.

Tatiana Silenko, a degree is a mechanical engineer fermentation industries. She managed to join the ranks of team Shooters Ageless (Timeless arrow) completely by accident and at first had no idea what kind of game it is. But unexpectedly for herself she realized that she liked Counter Strike, report “Comments”.

In the eSports team consists of only gamers are 55 years and older. Their training lasts for three hours a day and five times a week. Tatiana admits that she wasn’t a gamer all my life. “I believed computer games something awful, and now it is very sad that not played. This is a great prevention of Alzheimer’s, plus adrenaline, pumped vessels,” – says the Ukrainian.

Team Ageless Shooters was founded on the initiative of the charity Fund “Swinger” and Lenovo. The average age of Ukrainian players is 59 years. The team has five people, the main structure and two in reserve. The first international competition with the participation of Ageless Shooters took place in September last year in the popular Comic Con festival. It was a friendly meeting of the Ukraine – Sweden, where the world Champions Swedes defeated the Ukrainians with the score 16:1.