6 tips on how to calm yourselves and do not “infect” the anxiety children

Photo: unsplash

In any complex situation it is important not to panic, because this problem is not solved. But not to worry when every day people get disturbing news, worried about relatives?

Psychologist the reality of the New channel “From Tomboy to lady” Natalia Borisova told how to stop worrying about pandemics and not to panic.

The infectious negativity

First of all, try not to panic yourself. Even if your emotional state leaves much to be desired, does not show negative emotions in front of the kids. They follow your example and get “infected” with nervousness.

If you find yourself signs of a panic behavior, try at least for a while “to isolate themselves”. “Virus” panic also can cause a mass pandemic, just emotional. And we know that stress impairs the immune system. Now it is you exactly nowhere.

Inhale-exhale

Feel down, try at least for a short time to get away from the kids in the other room. There are different breathing techniques which can be found on the Internet, and thanks to them to calm their nerves. Run a small set of exercises, one approach each: squats, push-UPS, tilts, thrusts to the side, etc. you Can still go to the bathroom and take a contrast shower. As soon as you feel that more or less brought the nerves in order – go back to the children and give them maximum attention.

If if suddenly you could not resist and began to shout at the kids, try to cope with emotions and to make a joke. Pretend that your scream was feigned, that you just played, for example, the gray wolf who wanted to eat little Red riding Hood, but then changed his mind.

The smile brighten a gloomy day

One famous movie character said, “Smile! The greatest folly in the world are made with a straight face.” How would you not anxious, you children, at least sometimes, to smile, to laugh. Not in the mood, turn on something fun. Comedy movies, shows, competitions, cartoons will help you to distract from disturbing thoughts. Children need to see parents in a positive mood.

“Quarantine” thinking

Don’t need every 5-10 minutes to read the news and discuss them with the child. Learned information, thinking that you can do to protect the family, to take the necessary measures – that’s enough. Not “load up”, switch. There are many activities, games and entertainment that loving parents can use while with the children in quarantine. Spend time with benefits.

Play with your children in the “hunters” for viruses

Take a vacuum cleaner, cloths and go on the attack! Clean rooms and simultaneously have children. Get a purely therapeutic effect and follow the recommendations of virologists.

Don’t forget the main thing: the pandemic will pass and the panic associated with it, too. If you do not give in to her and do everything correctly – no one will get hurt. Together you successfully pass this “coronavirus” test. When the quarantine is over, you will understand that the difficult situation has helped to strengthen and unite your family.

Subscribe to the channel in the Telegram, follow us on Instagram and read important news in the Facebook.