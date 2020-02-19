61-year-old Madonna confused network of a photo, which passionately kissing 25-year-old boyfriend

American pop star Madonna will soon complete a world tour in support of his new album X. the Singer Madame noted the end of the concerts which were given in London, a series of photos that she posted on the social network Instagram. Madonna posing alone with a 23-year-old daughter, Lourdes, as well as with her boyfriend — dancer Olamilekan Williams. And one of the pictures captures the passionate kiss of a 61-year-old Madonna and her 25-year-old Beau. By the way, Williams ‘ mother is six years younger than his current “girl”. Lovers 36-year-old age difference does not bother. However, many users of social networks consider their relationship, which lasted for about a year, unacceptable. “This is just pedophilia some”, “Frustrating to watch”, “He’s the same age as your daughter”, “Grandmother and grandson” wrote some comments. However, others have argued that Madonna at her age looks great — no worse than women twice her age. And that love knows no boundaries — including age.

Olmalik works in the team of Madonna in 2015. He starred in the video for her song God Control.

The singer had previously dated men much younger than her — including dancers with Brahim Kalibata, Timor Steffenson and model Kevin Sampaio.

Madonna was married twice — for the American actor Sean Penn and British film Director guy Ritchie, to whom she gave birth to her son Rocco. Father of Lourdes was the fitness coach of the stars Carlos Leon, with whom she officially married did not enter.

In addition, Madonna has four adopted children: mercy, David, and twins Stella and Esther. All of them are natives of Malawi.

