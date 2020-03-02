61-year-old Madonna fell from her chair during a concert. Photo

By Maria Batterburyon in News

American singer Madonna fell off his chair during his speech in Paris and burst into tears from the pain on stage.

About the incident, the newspaper writes Daily Mail.

61-летняя Мадонна рухнула со стула во время концерта. Фото

Madonna

In particular, the publication quoted one of the fans of the celebrity, the friend of which was this evening at the Madonna concert. According to her, during the dance on a chair, the singer kept his balance and fell.

61-летняя Мадонна рухнула со стула во время концерта. Фото

Madonna

In the network appeared photos of Madonna after the show. It can be seen that the artist leaves the concert hall with a cane in his hands.

61-летняя Мадонна рухнула со стула во время концерта. Фото

Madonna after concert in Paris

The Free Press previously reported that the Hollywood actor al Pacino was embarrassing on the red carpet of the BAFTA award-2020. 79-year-old actor stumbled and did not stay on his feet.

All the fun out of life Meghan Markle – read we have Instagram!

Author

Anna Mikhno

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article