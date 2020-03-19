64-year-old Larisa Dolina dramatically younger

64-year-old Russian singer Larisa Dolina, the neck of which is recently detected suspicious scars, surprised fans with his appearance. The actress threw like 30 years! A new look, the star appeared on the set of “Hello Andrew!”. She chose a black pantsuit and her hair straightened. The Valley shared in the network to be her stylist.

“In the current shooting situation uncrowded! No more than 50 people! But we, as usual, beautiful and slim!” — signed photo of Natalia.

Fans of the singer surprised the reincarnation of the artist. They suspected that the Valley had a plastic surgery and “pulled” face.

Early Valley denied such rumors. Says that always follow the diet, exercise. Right now the load has reduced. Does only cardio workouts.

“Unfortunately, we women are very lazy. Want a fairy tale: drank the pill, lay down on the sofa and lost. And I know from my own experience: to become slim, you need to decide abandon flour, sweet and fatty. Important and sports. Without exercise I would have just got rid of a few pounds, but the muscles would not be resilient”, — said Valley

told about plastic surgery.

