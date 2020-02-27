67-year-old Darya Dontsova sat on the twine, and surprised everyone (video)

67-year-old popular Russian writer Daria Dontsova was surprised by all the excellent shape, sitting on the side splits. Instagram users, who all the time criticize the twine Anastasia Volochkova, from the stretch Dontsova was delighted.

View this post in Instagram Publish from Darya Dontsova (@dontsova_official) Feb 25 2020 8:23 PST

“Wow, already a pancake with honey’s mouth fell,” “And I am 45 years old and I whine! All take example from You”, “Darya Arkadevna — you are cool! Once I go that almost no teeth left,” “That feeling when 31 figure worse than 67”, “Bravo!” — commentators write.

Also in the comments in the series ask what exercises you can do after a mastectomy. As you know, many years ago the writer was diagnosed with breast cancer in the last, fourth stage. She coped with the disease, but fears of relapse, and carefully watching their health.

We will remind, earlier anabaena Alla Mazur showed that helps her in the fight against serious illness.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter