67-year-old Darya Dontsova sat on the twine, and surprised everyone (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

67-летняя Дарья Донцова села на шпагат и удивила всех (фото, видео)

67-year-old popular Russian writer Daria Dontsova was surprised by all the excellent shape, sitting on the side splits. Instagram users, who all the time criticize the twine Anastasia Volochkova, from the stretch Dontsova was delighted.

View this post in Instagram

Publish from Darya Dontsova (@dontsova_official) Feb 25 2020 8:23 PST

“Wow, already a pancake with honey’s mouth fell,” “And I am 45 years old and I whine! All take example from You”, “Darya Arkadevna — you are cool! Once I go that almost no teeth left,” “That feeling when 31 figure worse than 67”, “Bravo!” — commentators write.

67-летняя Дарья Донцова села на шпагат и удивила всех (фото, видео)

67-летняя Дарья Донцова села на шпагат и удивила всех (фото, видео)

Also in the comments in the series ask what exercises you can do after a mastectomy. As you know, many years ago the writer was diagnosed with breast cancer in the last, fourth stage. She coped with the disease, but fears of relapse, and carefully watching their health.

67-летняя Дарья Донцова села на шпагат и удивила всех (фото, видео)

We will remind, earlier anabaena Alla Mazur showed that helps her in the fight against serious illness.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article