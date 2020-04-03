6ix9ine free: the rapper is officially out of prison !

Share on Facebook

Convicted of racketeering, use of firearms, and trafficking of drugs, 6ix9ine eventually comes out of prison after a few months of confinement.

Like many american prisoners, 6ix9ine is out of prison because considered vulnerable to the Covid-19. The rapper will therefore have to serve the remainder of his sentence at home. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Everywhere in the world, the Covid-19 spreads and more victims.

Since the 17th of march last, to leave home is, therefore, prohibited. To fight against the virus, staying at home is the best solution !

If the american authorities were slow to implement this measure, in the Atlantic, the situation is now the same.

Considered a person at risk, 6ix9ine then left the prison of Brooklyn , in which he was imprisoned for 2 years.

Asthma, the rapper runs a higher risk to succumb to the virus. His lawyer has therefore called for his immediate release.

However, 6ix9ine is not totally free. He will then serve the remainder of his sentence at his home.

6ix9ine leaves prison, Brooklyn,

Sentenced for drug trafficking, possession of firearms and racketeering, the case 6ix9ine has made a lot of noise on the Canvas.

In fact, the rapper has agreed to cooperate with the authorities to see his sentence reduced. It is then passed 37 to 2 years in prison.

6ix9ine has so balanced the names of several members of the gang which he was. Strongly criticized for this act of ” treason “, the rapper has taken to his rank !

But he does not dismount, for all that. Far from it ! Allowed to get out of new sounds, the interpreter of Gummo wants to mark the occasion.

As well, 2 albums are already in course of preparation. One will then be in English and the other in Spanish.

Moreover, other heads of posters could benefit from the same treatment. R Kelly and Bill Cosby are also on the list of at-risk individuals.