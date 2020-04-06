6ix9ine free: the rapper is reportedly preparing two new albums !

Share on Facebook

Has this free, 6ix9ine is in the starting blocks to reclaim its public. The star could loop two albums in the coming months.

Get ready ! 6ix9ine would have already returned to the studio, and it should record two albums in the wake. MCE TV explains to you everything from A to Z.

It is a release from prison that has divided Americans. A few days ago, 6ix9ine was able to reach his home for fear of contracting the covid-19.

Now satisfied, the rapper would put small dishes in large to surprise his audience. In effect, the star would like to take advantage of the freedom to be productive and… creative !

Yes, the interpreter of ” Gummo “ wants to redeem himself with his fans. Qualified of the worst adjectives on the Canvas after his latest statements before the justice, 6ix9ine wants to prove that he still has his place in the Rap Game.

If his return on stage will be difficult, the rapper doesn’t seem to want to be overwhelmed. Quite the contrary !

Actant his prison sentence at home, 6ix9ine concocterait two albums in the greatest of secrets. It is also one of his lawyers who has more or less balanced information to the american media.

6ix9ine prepare two new albums !

Well, yes, according to the lawyers of 6ix9ine, the star would have every right to record albums in the studio in spite of its confinement. And for the next two opus, the rapper was preparing a Spanish, and the other should be in English.

This info confirms the strange rumor which has persisted for several weeks. In effect, the performer of ” Mama “ would have signed a deal of $ 10 million with 10K Projects.

And all is explained ! What remains to be seen if the public 6ix9ine would be at the rendez-vous at the exit of his two opus.

These last few months, we will not say that his fans have validated his past statements in the face of the judge to secure his release. Quite the contrary…

For many people, 6ix9ine has simply lost all credibility. Then, a story to follow so.