7 movies about people who managed to survive away from civilization

We have collected some pictures about people who almost miraculously survived in difficult conditions, away from civilization. All the stories are based on true stories.

1. In the power of the elements, 2018. Two freedom-loving souls, sooner or later had to come together. And so it happened – in Tahiti was found Tami Oldham and Richard sharp. They love to travel, especially by sea. And even more they love each other. A rich man asked them to deliver hundreds of miles a luxury yacht from Tahiti to San Diego. It should be a great trip, though a bit challenging because of the distance. But they did not consider one circumstance – an impending hurricane 5 level. Not that they save a boat – to survive. And even if they remain intact, not the fact that someone will find a little boat among the vast Pacific ocean.

2. Jungle, 2017. Australian biographical Thriller directed by Greg McLean. The film is based on the books of Yossi Ginsberg, dedicated to the history of its survival in the Amazon jungle. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and Thomas Kretschmann.

3. Everest, 2015. Many climbers dream to climb the world’s highest mountain. Not all are trying to make it happen, and not all, unfortunately, back with the journey. On Everest he has to deal with the harsh blizzards, which have no equal on earth, and it’s not all the obstacles, overcoming of which might end in death. Rob Hall is one of those who would like to add your name to reach the top of the highest mountain in the world. He assembles a team of climbers, which begins the ascent. But how soon the dream can turn into a fierce battle for life?

4. In the heart of the sea 2015. Whalers – people are harsh and strong, but nature always knows how to calm mankind. When the American ship “Essex” was rammed by some giant creature, the team was shocked to see a sperm whale. Glubokovodnye kit like avenged something and rage that was comparable only with the pressure of a rabid bull. The crew was thrown overboard to the mercy of fate, by as much as 90 days. The accident occurred a thousand miles from land. Cut off from civilization and at least some means of livelihood, survivors have resorted to extreme measures in search of food.

5. At a depth of 6 feet, 2017. Snowboarder, full of internal contradictions and problems with drugs, decided to take a ride on the wild road in a snowstorm and, of course, lost. Over the mountains he wandered for a whole week, until he was found by rescuers, and that’s the real story of Eric Lemark.

6. Kon-Tiki, 2012.Across the ocean in search of the truth floating people on a raft. They want to prove that to cross the Pacific ocean in a frail boat under force even to ancient people. Six people more than three months are forced to live on a few square meters, to battle with the elements and all sorts of marine reptiles. This is the story of the legendary Thor Heyerdahl and his team.

7. 127 hours, 2010. Aron loves to be alone, climb rocks and look for a deserted cave. One day he goes for another expedition into the canyon and gets stuck in deadly trouble when a huge boulder crushed him a hand. Of course, this time he told nobody where he was going, so there is no help.