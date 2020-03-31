74-year-old star of “Operation “Y” Seleznev told how her undressing on the set

Soviet actress and star of the movie “Operatsia “y” and other adventures Shurik” Natalia Selezneva told how the Director forced her to strip for the role in the film.

The role of Lida in the Comedy “Operation “y” and other Shurik’s adventures” crew tried all the students of theater schools in different cities of the country. However, it is in Selezneva Director Leonid Gaidai saw that same Love, and soon the wife of the Shura Zina from the film “Ivan Vasilyevich changes occupation”.

She Seleznev admitted that he received the role only after he has resisted the provocations of the Director.

“It was a terrible provocateur. Intelligent asked to see the figure, and failure simply replied: “no, you just have a bad figure, and you are ashamed of”. I immediately removed the dress, and I was approved”, – says the actress.