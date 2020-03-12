76-inch man celebrated his 28th birthday: how it looks
One of the lowest people on the planet, American Nick Smith, the growth of which is only 76 centimeters, the 28th birthday.
This publication reports The Sun.
It is known that low growth in men is associated with dwarfism (dwarfism). According to nick’s mother, Shelly, doctors warned that he may not live to adulthood. In addition, even a small cold can affect his health.
His birthday Smith celebrated 25-year-old brother Levi, whose height is 196 cm
It is reported that the difference in height does not interfere with the guys to have fun together and even play baseball.
Author
Anna Mikhno